The Tudor Merchant’s House will be celebrating the season with Christmas festivities on Fridays and Saturdays, from November 29 to December 14, between 11am and 3pm.

Visitors can step back in time and experience Christmas as it was celebrated by the Tudors, with the two floors of the historic house decorated with natural evergreens.

The scents of oranges and cloves will fill the air, reminiscent of how a wealthy Tudor family would have adorned their home for the festive season.

The Christmas table will be laid out for a Tudor banquet, and children can meet the ‘Lord of Misrule,’ traditionally in charge of the Feast of Fools.

Children will also receive a free Tudor toy to take home, while stocks last.

Normal admission charges apply, with National Trust members entering for free.

Some events are bookable and may have an additional charge.

All visitors are advised to check the National Trust website to plan their visit.