Each week, there will be 70,000 appointment slots available at the supermarket’s pharmacies across the UK.

Tesco pharmacies will offer the NHS flu jab free of charge to over 65s and other eligible groups.

Those who aren’t eligible for a free flu jab can instead pay £16 for the Private Flu Jab Service – this is available for customers aged 12 years and over.

How to tell if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19

How to book your NHS flu jab at Tesco pharmacies

If you’d like to book a flu jab appointment this winter at Tesco pharmacies, visit the website and choose a time slot that works for you.

The flu jab will be given by a Tesco pharmacist in a private consultation room.

The service gives shoppers the opportunity to get vaccinated at a time that suits them because the supermarket’s pharmacies have longer opening hours than many GP surgeries and high-street pharmacies.

Evening and weekend time slots are available and you could even combine getting the flu jab with your weekly food shop.

Recommended reading:

Tesco’s pharmacists hope to encourage more of those who would benefit from a free vaccination to get the flu jab.

Adrian Price, Tesco Superintendent Pharmacist, said: “We want to make getting your jab as easy as doing the weekly shop.

“More than ever, it will be important to keep your family safe and well from flu. You will reduce the risk of catching flu and passing it on to older or more vulnerable family members.”