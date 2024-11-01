A child was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a garden in a Powys town, with police and fire services called to the scene.
Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a crash in Bryn-y-Ddol, Welshpool at 6pm on Thursday evening (October 31).
A child was taken to hospital but their injuries were not believed to be serious.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews were also at the scene to help police in dealing with the incident.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the car had gone off the road and stopped in a residential garden in the Welshpool street.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Dyfed-Powys Police were called to a report of a single vehicle collision in Bryn-y-Ddol, Welshpool, at 6pm on Thursday, October 31.
“A car had gone off the road and stopped in a residential garden.
“One person – a child – was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.
“Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.”
