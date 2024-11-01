Mr Crewe, 36, died from a stab wound to the chest on Chepstow Road, Newport, on the evening of Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Sentencing will likely take place on November 28, 2024. Sisman, 21, will be sentenced to life in prison.

Sisman was found guilty for the murder of Mr Crewe at Newport Crown Court on Friday.

The case struck at the heart of the community. The trial started on Monday and family and friends of Mr Crewe and Mr Sisman attended every day.

Mr Crewe and Sisman had an altercation at around 6pm on May 14. The court heard that it was most likely related to drugs.

Both Tom Cotter KC and Mark Crowther KC told the court how Sisman was involved in drug dealing and Mr Crewe was an addict himself.

At the time of his death, Mr Crewe had been drinking and was most likely intoxicated when he was stabbed. During the post-mortem, it was found that Mr Crewe had cocaine and alcohol in his blood when he died.

The court heard how Mr Crewe had died from a single stab wound to the chest by what was most likely a single-edged, non-serrated, pointed blade, according to the forensic pathologist, Dr Stephen Leadbeatter.

During the trial, prosecuting, Mr Cotter claimed a "rambo" style knife was used - a claim which was strongly denied by the defence, Mr Crowther. Thee was no evidence in the post-mortem report that a rambo knife was used.

Despite receiving treatment from paramedics, Mr Crewe, who friends and family described as a "gentle giant", died at the scene at around 6pm.

Sadie Calverley, a close friend, said that Mr Crewe had been playing with her children 20 minutes before he was killed.

The day after Mr Crewe's death, just after 8.20pm on May 15, Sisman was arrested on the south-bound slip road at junction 32 of the M32 in Bristol. Sisman had a romantic date arranged in Bristol on that day.

Sisman did not give evidence in the trial.