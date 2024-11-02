A short drive away from Lamphey station, Freshwater East consists of low cliffs, golden sand and a stream flowing through the southern part of the beach.

It is ideal for playing ball games when the tide is low as there is a large area of sand that spreads across the beach's curved shape.

A stream flows through the southern part of Freshwater East Beach. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)Freshwater East is suitable for windsurfing, water-skiing, sailing, sea angling and canoeing too.

However, tide times must be checked before visiting to avoid the incoming high tide.

The beach is accessible from nearby car parks which includes a separate Blue Badge-only space and a permit holders car park.

The beach has a wide area of sand at low tide. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)Main access is from the crushed stone path before reaching a concrete path onto soft sand.

There is a special service for wheelchair users who can pre-book a beach wheelchair.

Parking is also available across the road from the beach.

Freshwater East is characterized by low cliffs and a curved shape. (Image: NRG Captures)

The beach has toilets, but the majority of facilities can be found in Freshwater East village where there is a pub and a shop.

In 2022, Freshwater East beach was awarded the Green Coast Award which means it has maintained a naturally beautiful, unpolluted environment.