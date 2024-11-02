The Ferry House Inn was ranked in the top 10 coastal pubs by Visit Pembrokeshire.

Located in Hazelbeach near Neyland, The Ferry House Inn is known for its beautiful riverside views, tasty food and welcoming service.

The Ferry House Inn is renowned for its riverside views. (Image: Google Maps) The pub has over 140 reviews on Tripadvisor and an average rating of four and a half stars out of five.

One review from May 2024 came from a solo traveller and said: “Lovely place to stay. Very friendly owners and staff along with great views. Wonderful food.

“The breakfast filled me up so much that I didn’t need lunch. They will do packed lunches if you require them and will you give tips on the best route to places and where to park. I would go there again.”

The pub serves a range of tasty food. (Image: Google Maps) A review from February 2024 added: “It’s always consistent – both in welcome and quality of food and drinks. Staff are always super friendly.

“The location is spectacular even if its misty and rainy. We always try to visit when we have a trip to Pembrokeshire. Not one to be missed."

There is parking outside The Ferry House Inn. (Image: Google Maps) In addition to being a pub, The Ferry House Inn offers accommodation. A review from this month (June 2024) said the following about their stay:

“A lovely stay at this great hotel. Spotlessly clean and comfortable. Amazing location with views over the estuary.

“Breakfast and dinner lovely, great choice on the menu and all freshly cooked. All the staff were awesome, so friendly and couldn’t do enough to help and make your stay perfect.

“I would definitely recommend, especially if like us, you want to visit Skomer Island.”

The Ferry House Inn also offers accommodation. (Image: Google Maps) The Ferry House Inn is open from Monday to Saturday from 12pm to 11pm and on Sunday from 12pm to 7pm.

However, food is only served between 12pm to 2pm and 6pm to 8:30pm from Monday to Saturday and 12pm to 3pm on Sunday.

The pubs breakfast menu includes items such as Full Welsh Breakfast, eggs on toast and smoked salmon with scrambled eggs.

For lunch there is a selection of main courses like steak and mushroom pie, beef lasagne, homemade chicken madras, gammon steak with eggs and butternut squash with red onion tagine for vegetarians.

The evening menu is similar with the addition of sirloin, rib eye, fillet steak and the Ferry Big Stack Burger.

For more information about The Ferry House Inn, visit the pubs website.