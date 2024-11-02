The roads affected are the A487 Aberaeron to Cardigan and the A478 Caridgan to Crymych.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Dyfed-Powys Police said shortly after 9am today, Saturday November 2: "A487- Aberaeron to Cardigan and A478- Cardigan to Crymych. There are currently delays due to an abnormal load.

"Please be patient and take an alternative route if possible or plan extra time into your journey."