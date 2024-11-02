Police are asking drivers on two main west Wales roads to be patient this morning as an 'abnormal load' makes its way along the highways.
The roads affected are the A487 Aberaeron to Cardigan and the A478 Caridgan to Crymych.
Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Dyfed-Powys Police said shortly after 9am today, Saturday November 2: "A487- Aberaeron to Cardigan and A478- Cardigan to Crymych. There are currently delays due to an abnormal load.
"Please be patient and take an alternative route if possible or plan extra time into your journey."
