Western Telegraph
News County News Local News Business Health news Editor's Pick Farming News Crime
Western Telegraph

Major search for sailor off Pembrokeshire coast enters its second day

Live

Major Pembrokeshire search for missing sailor Chris Ellery

Emergency
Fishguard
By Ruth Davies

  • A major sea search off the Pembrokeshire coast for a missing man has resumed this morning, Saturday November 2.
  • Four RNLI lifeboats and a fixed-wing HM Coastguard aircraft are currently involved in the search.
  • The family of experienced solo sailor Chris Ellery, who is from the Bristol area, have arrived in Pembrokeshire as the search continues.
  • They raised the alarm after Mr Ellery was due to arrive home from a sailing trip from Fishguard on Thursday October 31.
  • His possessions have been found in a cove off the Pembrokeshire coast only accessible by boat.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos