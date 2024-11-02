Major search for sailor off Pembrokeshire coast enters its second day

- A major sea search off the Pembrokeshire coast for a missing man has resumed this morning, Saturday November 2.
- Four RNLI lifeboats and a fixed-wing HM Coastguard aircraft are currently involved in the search.
- The family of experienced solo sailor Chris Ellery, who is from the Bristol area, have arrived in Pembrokeshire as the search continues.
- They raised the alarm after Mr Ellery was due to arrive home from a sailing trip from Fishguard on Thursday October 31.
- His possessions have been found in a cove off the Pembrokeshire coast only accessible by boat.
