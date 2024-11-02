Senedd Member Paul Davies recently visited Forest School Pembrokeshire, an outdoor education facility based at Deep Lake, near Haverfordwest.

It offers weekly inclusive and accessible family forest school experiences and sessions to children aged three to 11. Sessions take place in a woodland within a working farm setting in the heart of the county.

Mr Davies joined in with the pumpkin carving. (Image: Paul Davies) Mr Davies had a tour of the facility and met with Kate Morgan to hear more about the type of experiences that the Forest School provides. Mr Davies then took part in some pumpkin carving with Kate and some of the children.

Mr Davies said: “I’ve been a longstanding supporter of outdoor learning and so it was a pleasure to visit the Forest School and learn more about their facilities and the type of activities that they provide.”

“The Forest School offers inclusive and accessible experiences in a forest setting, and it was clear to me that the children were fully engaged and very enthusiastic during the pumpkin carving session.”

“Kate and her team have done a wonderful job in developing the Forest School and I’d encourage parents across Pembrokeshire to find out more about what the school offers.”