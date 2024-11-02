Mr Ellery, 54, was last seen as he left Fishguard Harbour on the afternoon of Wednesday October 30.

He was sighted on CCTV aboard his black rigid inflatable craft at around 2pm.

Mr Ellery's boat has not yet been found, but his belongings were located in a cove yesterday. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

His family in the Bristol area were expecting him to return home the following day, but were unable to get in touch with him via his mobile phone, and contacted police.

His daughter, Kenzie Ellery, issued an appeal on social media in which she said the fact her dad could not be contacted was ‘very out of character’.

"Very prepared"





She added “He goes travelling on these solo trips regularly and is always very prepared for when situations go wrong.”

Kenzie revealed that on the first day of the search yesterday, Friday November 1, Mr Ellery’s belongings had been found in a cove which could only be accessed by boat, but there had been no sightings of the vessel or Mr Ellery himself.

Chris Ellery is an experienced solo traveller. (Image: Family photo)

She added: “He has an AirTag with him which last shows him to be in the sea, so it is likely he would be seen in coastal areas rather than land. We all need him to be home and we pray that he is safe.”

A multi-agency search by police, coastguards and TNLI lifeboats carried on throughout the day before it was postponed at 7 pm.

Search resumed

It was resumed this morning, Saturday November 2, with lifeboats from St Davids, Fishguard and Little Haven launched to assist with a fixed-wing HM Coastguard aircraft making repeated flights over the search area.

Kenzie, her mother and family members travelled to Fishguard this morning and she made a further appeal for people to help in the search.

Chris Ellery is pictured in his boat on a previous occasion. (Image: Family photo)

Posting on Facebook, she said: “We are limited with ways to find him due to him being at sea but hope we will find more answers somehow and be close to him. If anyone in the local area will be there today to help it’s all appreciated.”

In their latest update at lunchtime today, Dyfed-Powys Police shared a photo of Mr Ellery and his boat.

Officers said: "A multi-agency search is continuing today for a man reported missing and believed to be in the Fishguard area.

"Chris, aged 54, was visiting the area and concern was raised when he didn’t return to his home as expected on Thursday, October 31.

"The last sighting of Chris was on CCTV at 2pm on Wednesday, October 30, leaving Fishguard Harbour in a black RHIB.

"Police, HM Coastguard and RNLI teams are deployed in the operation, with land and sea-based searches currently ongoing.

“Anyone who has seen Chris in the last few days or anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police either by

direct message us on social media

https://bit.ly/DPPmissingperson

101@dyfed-powys.police.uk

" If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

"Quote reference: 102 of the 1st Nov."

Police have subsequently said that a boat recovered from the water near Abermawr Beach by HM Coastguard earlier this afternoon is not the one belonging to Mr Ellery.

