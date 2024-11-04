Then a newly-reduced Pembrokeshire property could be just what you’re looking for – and you won’t even need to splash too much cash.

For this detached two-bed home in Johnston, with its very own swim spa in the garden, could be bought for as little as £180,000.

The two-bed property is deceptively spacious. (Image: West Wales Properties)

Agents West Wales Properties say: “Viewing is recommended to appreciate the size and versatility of the property”.

And certainly, there’s a lot packed in to the house.

On the ground floor is a lounge/dining area, kitchen/breakfast area, master bedroom and bathroom, with the conservatory/utility area leading into the low-maintenance back garden.

Lots of cupboard space in the kitchen. (Image: West Wales Properties)

Here you’ll find the swim spa as well as a slabbed patio seating area, summerhouse and storage shed.

A relaxing ambience in this bedroom. (Image: West Wales Properties)

Upstairs is the second bedroom and a walk-in wardrobe/cloakroom, while there is also a useful loft space for storage which- the agents point out - subject to planning permission, could be used as extra accommodation.

The lounge and dining area.(Image: West Wales Properties)

The property’s location in the village of Johnston puts it in easy reach of both Haverfordwest and Milford Haven as well as the coastal attractions of Pembrokeshire.

Not just the swim spa, but also a summerhouse in the low-maintenance back garden. (Image: West Wales Properties)

It’s being advertised for sale by West Wales Properties and offers over £180,000 are sought.

That swim spa looks so tempting! (Image: West Wales Properties)