Do you fancy the thought of being able to step out of your back door and take a dip in your own pool?
Then a newly-reduced Pembrokeshire property could be just what you’re looking for – and you won’t even need to splash too much cash.
For this detached two-bed home in Johnston, with its very own swim spa in the garden, could be bought for as little as £180,000.
Agents West Wales Properties say: “Viewing is recommended to appreciate the size and versatility of the property”.
And certainly, there’s a lot packed in to the house.
On the ground floor is a lounge/dining area, kitchen/breakfast area, master bedroom and bathroom, with the conservatory/utility area leading into the low-maintenance back garden.
Here you’ll find the swim spa as well as a slabbed patio seating area, summerhouse and storage shed.
Upstairs is the second bedroom and a walk-in wardrobe/cloakroom, while there is also a useful loft space for storage which- the agents point out - subject to planning permission, could be used as extra accommodation.
The property’s location in the village of Johnston puts it in easy reach of both Haverfordwest and Milford Haven as well as the coastal attractions of Pembrokeshire.
It’s being advertised for sale by West Wales Properties and offers over £180,000 are sought.
