After more than two days of anguish for his family, who feared the worst after they were unable to contact him, he was found in Ireland.

Mr Ellery, 54, from Bristol, had travelled 100k across the Irish Sea in his ten-foot rigid inflatable boat, which had struggled with engine trouble. His mobile phone had also stopped working.

He walked into a police station in County Wicklow, and was ‘tired but okay’, officers said.

The 10-foot rigid inflatable in which Mr Ellery travelled 100km from Pembrokeshire to Ireland. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

His arrival in the county led to a message from Ireland’s Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Simon Harris, who is a TD (member) for Wicklow.

He said: "This is a remarkable story of survival.”

He added in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “Welcome to Wicklow Chris Ellery! I’m sure your family and the Welsh emergency services are unbelievably relieved.”

Hundreds of messages of support have been received by Mr Ellery’s daughter, Kenzie Ellery, who had shared desperate appeals for help in finding her father.

"The important part is dad is alive, safe and well," said Mr Ellery's relieved daughter, Kenzie. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police) The keen photographer and film-maker and experienced solo traveller had had gone to Pembrokeshire with the aim of photographing wildlife, sunsets and sunrises.

At around 4pm on Saturday afternoon, Kenzie posted on Facebook: “My dad is alive he has been found in Ireland.”

This was followed by an announcement from Dyfed Powys Police who said Mr Ellery had been found ‘safe and well’.

Kenzie went on to thank everyone for their ‘amazing support’.

She added: “The details are still vague, but we will be able to answer questions in time, the important part is dad is alive, safe and well!

“It’s been great how social media can bring people together positively and see communities come together to help. Thank you to everyone involved.”

Fishguard RNLI lifeboat crews spotted Mr Ellery's tent near Carreg Gwastad Point. (Image: RNLI/Cedwyn Rogers)

In total, eight lifeboats from five west Wales lifeboat stations - Fishguard, St Davids, Little and Broad Haven, Cardigan and New Quay - were involved in the major multi-agency search, which began just after midday on Friday November 1.

Fishguard RNLI’s volunteer press officer, Cedwyn Rogers said: "This is a fantastic outcome for the casualty and his family following what must have been a very concerning time for them all and hope they are reunited very soon.

“Over the last two days, volunteers from around the Pembrokeshire coast have really embodied the spirit of the RNLI and banded together in an effort to bring closure either way to the family and friends of this individual.”

Morale-boosting bacon, egg and sausages sandwiches were enjoyed by the St Davids RNLI thanks to crew member Judd and his crew on the fishery protection vessel, Rhodri Morgan. (Image: RNLI St Davids)

Also involved alongside Dyfed-Powys Police were coastguard rescue teams from Fishguard and St Davids and Moylegrove; the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from St Athan and an HM Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft, which flew in from Humberside.

Mr Ellery – who had told his family he would be home in Bristol on Thursday October 31 – was last seen on CCTV on Wednesday October 30 at 2pm as he launched his boat from the Parrog at Goodwick, where his vehicle was located by police.

Within minutes of launching, crew on the Fishguard all-weather lifeboat found a tent and some of Mr Ellery’s belongings near Carreg Gwastad point.

The first day’s search went on into darkness until 8pm, when it was stood down by HM Coastguard.

"I'm sure your family and the Welsh emergency services are unbelievably relieved," Ireland's Taoiseach said in a message to Chris Ellery. (Image: Family photo) TI’m sure your family and the Welsh emergency services are unbelievably relieved.”

It resumed shortly after 9am on Saturday, November 2, with a shoreline search covering the entire coast from Skomer Island all the way up to Mwnt.

An RNLI spokesperson added:" With no sign of the missing person or vessel, all lifeboats returned to their respective stations where they were made ready again for service.

"In the afternoon information was received from HM Coastguard that the individual had been located safe and well in Ireland, having arrived there on his RHIB."

Chris Ellery, pictured in his rigid inflatable boat on a previous occasion, was a keen photographer. (Image: Family photo)

The RNLI took the opportunity to issue a reminder of its safety advice.

The spokesperson said: "We would like to remind anyone going on excursions, particularly if going solo, to ensure that another party is kept informed of your location and intentions.

"For excursions spanning multiple days, it should be ensured that you have adequate means of keeping your mobile phone charged, or have a secondary means of contact such as a personal handheld VHF radio.

"Whichever means you choose should kept within reach at all times, and if necessary within a waterproof pouch.

"In an emergency around the coast, please call 999 or 112 and ask for Coastguard."