The Welsh Government announced it will change regulations, eliminating the need to relabel or repackage free-range eggs during mandatory housing orders for avian influenza.

Currently, the Egg Marketing Standards Regulations require eggs from free-range birds to be labelled as such for 16 weeks during these orders.

The EU, Northern Ireland, and the rest of the UK have already removed or consulted on this rule.

After research and public consultation over the summer, the Welsh Government decided to scrap the 16-week period for free-range eggs.

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies announced the changes, thanking participants in the survey and consultation.

He said, "Following the outcome of the consumer research and public consultation conducted by Welsh Government over the summer, I have reached the decision to remove the derogation period for free-range eggs in Wales."

Further updates on poultry meat marketing standards will be announced later.