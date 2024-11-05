Youngsters from the St Katharine Stratford Junior Players have impressed audiences with their 2024 production.
The group performed Matilda the Musical JR based on the book Matilda by Roald Dahl.
Each performance, held in the parish hall, was a sell-out, with attendees describing it as the "best ever" and "as good as the West End".
The group has long been considered one of Milford's top entertainment acts.
Stratford Players director, Geraint Sayers, said: "I am a very happy director."
These talented young actors continue to bring joy and entertainment to the community with their performances.
