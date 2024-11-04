Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed today, Monday, November 4, that a motorcyclist has died following a one-vehicle collision on the A40 near Canaston Bridge.

The crash, involving a red and white Honda motorbike, happened at around 11.15pm on Friday, November 1.

The driver of the motorbike died in hospital a short time later.

Police are appealing for anybody who may have information or dashcam footage relating to the crash to get in touch.

A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at about 11.15pm on November 1, on the A40 just west of Canaston Bridge Roundabout, Pembrokeshire.

“The collision involved a red and white Honda motorcycle. Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle died a short time later in hospital.

“The family is aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

“Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation or anyone who was travelling along the road at the relevant time with dashcam footage is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.”

Members of the public can contact police either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20241101-443#]