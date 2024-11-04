Fishguard’s Abergwaun Hotel is one of the four hotels and B&Bs competing in Channel 4’s Four in a Bed.

Owners Dan and Lois are first to host the other B&B owners at the hotel above the award-winning restaurant on Fishguard Square.

The couple took over the former pub after it had undergone a complete renovation from local nightspot to classy restaurant with rooms.

Since then the restaurant JT Abergwaun has scooped Outstanding Restaurant of the Year award at Food Awards Wales.

Chef Dan has also won Pub Chef of the Year at the International Salon Culinaire awards.

“We have grown from a little pop-up restaurant, to a restaurant, to a hotel and managed to keep the same standards,” said Dan after winning the restaurant award.

“Everything we’ve done puts Fishguard on the foodie map.”

The hotel is also well-known and respected for its £10 OAP and community Christmas lunch which is happening for the second year running in Fishguard Town Hall this year.

The hotel has been described as a 'hidden gem' on Trip Advisor and has an overall score of 3.5.

The Four in a Bed competition kicks off today at the Abergwaun where newlyweds Dan and Lois take their guests on a boat trip around the coast. The couple also hope to impress their guests with a 'boss' breakfast.

Dan and Lois said that they were ‘so excited and nervous’ to see the programme aired and urged customers and supporters to ‘tune in to see how we did’.

The JT Abergwaun episode of Four in a Bed airs at 5pm on Channel 4 today and is repeated on 4+1 at 6pm.