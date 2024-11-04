Loud noises from fireworks can cause behavioural changes and anxiety in cats and dogs.

Taking precautionary steps as soon as possible will help give our furry friends the best chance to remain calm.

To help, animal lover and founder of non-profit organisation Dogs On The Streets, Michelle Clark, provides her top tips to help support and get your pups through the festivities.

Create a safe haven

Dogs won’t understand that fireworks can’t harm them so will naturally look to hide in a safe space. You can help by creating a ‘safe-haven’ for your dog ahead of bonfire night. This will ensure that they feel as comfortable as possible. Create a snug space filled with blankets, treats, and their favourite toys to help distract them from the loud noises

Put on TV or music.





Simply turning up the volume on the television, playing white noise, or music from a speaker can help disguise the noise from the fireworks, helping calm your dog. At the sanctuary, we play classical and reggae music for our anxious dogs, it’s incredibly effective for creating a calming space.

Change up your walking routine

On November 5, take your dogs for a longer walk during the daylight hours so that they feel satisfied during the evening – when firework displays typically start. If they signal that they need to go outside again during the evening, then let them out for a short break in a familiar setting, which may be in the garden or a quick walk around the block. Anxious dogs are likely to want to stay inside, if that is the case then you should never force your dog outside during fireworks.

Recognise the needs of your dog

Every dog is different so it’s important that you understand the needs of your individual pup. For example, if they seek reassurance, stay close to them, and give them lots of attention and comfort. If your dog wants to hide in its own space, then you should let it rest where they feel safe – don’t force them where they don’t want to be.

Avoid telling them off

Your dog may display unwanted behaviour because of the fireworks but you should avoid disciplining them for this as it can only lead to greater distress. Fireworks are known to make pets anxious so try not to raise your voice and keep as calm as possible to give them the reassurance they need.

Speak to your vet

If you’ve noticed that your dog is showing significant signs of fear and anxiety during fireworks, speak to your vet. They can recommend things such as anxiety shirts or pheromone diffusers, which disperse calming remedies into the room, or if needed, will refer you to a local clinical behaviourist who can create tailored plans to support your pup through it next time. If you’re unsure as to whether your dog is suffering from anxiety during fireworks, look out for signs of whining or barking, clinginess, excessive panting, holding their tail down between their legs, hiding or trying to escape, pacing, and a loss of appetite.