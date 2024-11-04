More than 50 people in Britain hold valid driving licences despite racking up at least 30 penalty points, sparking calls for repeat offenders to undertake mandatory retraining.

Three male licence holders have more than 100 points, including a 26-year-old with 176, according to analysis of official figures by the PA news agency.

The woman with the most points is a 50-year-old with 96.

Some 53 people have at least 30 points.

Points are issued following convictions for road offences, such as driving without due care and attention (three to nine points), drink-driving (three to 11 points), and speeding (three to six points).

Under the totting-up process, drivers are usually banned for six months if they receive 12 or more points within a three-year period, unless they convince a court this would result in exceptional hardship, which could relate to their ability to work or care for their family.

A total of 10,056 drivers hold a valid licence despite having at least 12 points.

Nicholas Lyes, director of policy and standards at road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, said: “These shocking statistics call into question whether the definition of exceptional hardship needs reviewing.

“Any driver that is on the cusp of a ban would normally take heed of the risk of losing their licence, but it seems that a minority continue to break the law without any consideration.

“At the very least, those that accrue 12 or more points on their licence should be required to take an additional training course, even if they are allowed to keep their licence because a court has deemed that losing it would cause exceptional hardship.”

Points remain on licences for up to 11 years after an offence is committed, meaning some people with multiple driving convictions are legally allowed behind the wheel because they have served a period of disqualification.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) figures, which are a snapshot from September 14, do not show how many motorists avoided a ban despite reaching the 12-point mark.

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: “It would be reassuring to know that someone in authority was monitoring both the absolute number of licence holders swerving a ban and the reasons why they’ve been granted leave to keep driving.

“A bit more transparency in the system might ensure the right balance is being struck between personal mobility and our collective safety. It could also improve public confidence in justice.

“Exceptional hardship needs to be truly exceptional.”