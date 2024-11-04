The five-metre-high stainless steel sea creature is the creation of Pembrokeshire artist Gideon Peterson, made at his workshop in Clunderwen.

Although a computer generated image of how the seahorse would look in situ was included in the planning details this is the first look at the completed piece in the artist’s workshop.

The sculpture is part of the Art Afoot sculpture trail designed to increase footfall to the twin towns of Fishguard and Goodwick.

The project aims to increase a sense of pride in place for local communities as well as promoting economic revival.

The trail will be an opportunity to celebrate the distinctive history, culture and stories of the area and make an appealing attraction for local people and tourists alike.

The new trail forms part of a wider regeneration drive funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to encourage vibrant town centres.

The sculpture was created after a series of local public engagement events but has created controversy, with some opponents raising concerns about devaluation of privacy and impact on views.

A letter of opposition about the seahorse sculpture to Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee said that it would be ‘overbearing, out of context and character, and does not complement existing artwork’.

It also raised concerns about potential noise, loss of privacy and a shift in the meaning of space.

Fishguard & Goodwick Town Council raised concerns about the maintenance of the sculpture and there was also concern raised about safety relating to the design, with the fear that people may climb the sculpture and possible injury on its ‘sharp protrusions’.

Planners heard that Pembrokeshire County Council would be responsible for maintenance and that the sculpture will be covered by public liability insurance.

The lower spikes of the seahorse are covered by the seagrass element of the sculpture, which will also act as an anti-climb material.

Planners passed the application to site the seahorse on the Marine Walk in Fishguard, after a report stated that the sculpture will be situated at a site lower than the surrounding properties and that the ‘scale and location of the development is considered acceptable’.

The sculpture will be located around16 metres from the boundary to the nearest house and ‘will not having a significantly detrimental impact’ on privacy or amenity.

The base for the sculpture is already in place and it is due to be erected this month with the trail in its entirety launched in December.