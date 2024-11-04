Swansea Crown Court heard that an undercover police officer posed as a 12-year-old girl on the website RandoChat. The decoy’s profile said they were 18.

James Roberts messaged the decoy on August 9 saying he was “looking for a naughty girl”. The decoy quickly told him that she was 12 years old, however the defendant continued to send messages referencing having sex and masturbation.

Roberts added the decoy on Snapchat, and told them that he was 19 and lived in England. He again sent sexualised messages and, referring to the decoy’s age, said they were “never too young to start sending pictures”.

The defendant also told the decoy that he was having similar sexual conversations with a 14-year-old, Mr Dickens said.

Police attended Roberts’ home, on Allt Y Carne in Goodwick, on August 17 and he was arrested.

He denied having a mobile phone, saying he “had sent it off to Samsung to be fixed” – but was “extremely vague” when asked for further details. Mr Dickens said no phone was ever recovered by police.

28-year-old Roberts pleaded guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child. The court heard that he had no previous convictions.

Hannah George, in mitigation, said the defendant showed “some degree of remorse” and that there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

“In the 13 months since he was interviewed there have been no further offences,” she said.

Ms George said Roberts had suffered “significant” shame and embarrassment as a result of the offences, and it had led to him losing his job.

He had previously been diagnosed with PTSD and suffered “deep periods of depression”, Ms George said.

She added that his contact with his young daughter “has been diminished” following these offences.

“You were in contact online with who you firmly believed to be a 12-year-old girl,” said Judge Paul Thomas KC, addressing Roberts.

“You have a two-year-old daughter. Just think how you would feel if a man in his thirties tried to have that sort of conversation with her in 10 years’ time.”

Roberts was sentenced to 30 weeks imprisonment, suspended for two years. He must complete 35 days of an accredited programme and 25 rehabilitation activity requirement programme days.

He must also register as a sex offender for 10 years, and was made the subject of a three-year sexual harm prevention order.