Transition Bro Gwaun (TBG) will be exploring this with the community of Fishguard and Goodwick at a free family-friendly drop-in event this week.

The event Powering the Future - working for a greener, cheaper energy supply in Fishguard and Goodwick will run from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday, November 7, at Fishguard Town Hall.

As well as information about renewable energy and how it could save people money, there will be fun activities, delicious local food, and a VR experience of what it’s like to walk inside a wind turbine.

TBG has been running of art and writing competitions for local children on green themes. At the event all the children’s artwork will be displayed for people to choose a winner.

The winners of both competitions will be announced and the best of the stories will be read out either by the children themselves, or by an adult on their behalf.

Local groups and businesses will be able to find out more about the Community Climate Fund and how it uses money made by the community wind turbine to give grants that help nature and the climate.

So far Transition Bro Gwaun has given out over £76,000. The group is currently seeking applications for the next round of funding.

The Powering the Future event will also showcase proposals to show how TBG, with help from like-minded organisations, plans to work with the community to generate enough renewable energy to power the twin towns of Fishguard and Goodwick by 2035.

The ideas include a new project that will give local people the chance to have solar panels installed at no cost to themselves.

Chris Samra, TBG Trustee said: “Living on the Pembrokeshire coast, we’re blessed with a beautiful natural environment that we all want to protect. One way to do that is to reduce our impact on the climate.

“We all know that Pembrokeshire weather can be unpredictable, but we’re confident that there’s enough sunshine, and certainly enough wind, to provide us all with green electricity”.

For more information on the event, visit: https://transitionbrogwaun.org.uk/powering-the-future-community-event, linked above.