There is a chance to revisit moments of joy, relief and patriotism in Pembrokeshire at an exhibition chronicling royal visits to the county over the last three decades.
Goodwick photographer, Philip Clarke has covered his fair share of Pembrokeshire’s royal visits and has put together a selection of memories for his latest exhibition.
The exhibition consists of 40 photographs showing the human reaction to the royals when they visit the county.
“The exhibition is about the reaction of people to royalty, as much as a historical document,” said Philip.
“You will not see an exhibition of people in which joy is such a dominant emotion.
“It reflects the powerful hold that monarchy has over the people of Pembrokeshire.”
Philip is predominantly a landscape photographer, but also photographs people and local events.
He is a connoisseur of the darkroom, saying: “Why exhaust yourself in front of a screen, when you can have the ecstasy of building an individual image from a combination of light and salts. There is really no contest.”
The exhibition is available to view in Fishguard Library Gallery during library opening hours until the end of this month.
