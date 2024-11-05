After a successful event last year, the festival is ready to welcome more board game enthusiasts and hobbyists.

The festival will take place on December 14 at the De Valence Pavilion.

Last year's event attracted more than 150 attendees.

(Image: Pembrokeshire Wargaming)

The festival will showcase tabletop gaming culture, catering to both new and seasoned players.

The event will feature an array of activities, including the popular Warhammer 40K tournament, a variety of board games, and a painting competition.

The painting competition will allow local talent to display their skills.

(Image: Pembrokeshire Wargaming)

The festival is supported by the UK Games Expo and will have exhibitors and vendors like The Gamers’ Emporium and Storymaster Tales.

These vendors will provide a range of games and accessories for attendees.

The event is suitable for families, casual gamers, and dedicated hobbyists, celebrating the growing culture of gaming in Pembrokeshire.

The Pembrokeshire Wargaming Miniature Painting Open will also return. This encourages participants to showcase their creativity and attention to detail. The competition will feature some of the best painters in the county.

The festival will also have workshops, family-friendly activities, and opportunities to meet other game lovers.

Organised by enthusiast Liam Boulcott of Pembrokeshire Wargaming and supported by groups like the De Valence, the UK Games Expo, and local volunteers, the festival highlights the dedication found within the region’s gaming community.

For more information and ticket details, visit Pembrokeshire Wargaming’s website.

The Tenby Games Festival promises an experience that celebrates the joy of community gaming.

Whether you're a first-time dice roller or a wargaming veteran, there's something for everyone at this festival.