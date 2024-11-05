Linah Larsson, of Hayscastle, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with two domestic violence offences.

It was alleged that she assaulted her partner on January 7, and also strangled him.

The 53-year-old denied both charges of assault by beating and intentional strangulation.

Judge Geraint Walters set a trial date of April 9, and Larsson was readmitted to bail.