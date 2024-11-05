The 'beautiful' and 'characterful' property has been extended to create a 'wonderful' family home, according to Cardigan Bay Properties.

There are five bedrooms (Image: Cardigan Bay Properties)

The house - for sale for £499,950 - boasts off-road parking, a detached garage, and an enclosed rear garden with a patio, outdoor kitchen, and vegetable patch.

The property's front porch, with parquet flooring, leads to an impressive entrance hall.

This spacious room includes a feature fireplace with original surround, an understairs cupboard, and stairs to the first floor.

The lounge, another generous room, features parquet flooring, a multifuel stove in a tiled hearth, and double doors leading to the rear sitting room, which offers views over the garden.

The hall also leads to the front sitting room/guest dining room, complete with a wood-burning stove and a window to the front.

There are four reception rooms (Image: Cardigan Bay Properties)

The dining room, with wooden flooring and a fireplace with a gas fire, opens into a kitchen/breakfast room.

Double doors in the kitchen lead to the utility room, equipped with base units, a sink with a drainer, a storage cupboard, and space for a washing machine.

The house also includes four bath/shower rooms, including two en-suites.

The estate agents have rated the property's energy efficiency as a D.

The rural village of Rhydlewis is a short drive from the Cardigan Bay coastline and beaches, combining the best of country and coastal living.

The village itself has a family-run butcher shop, and a village hall offering activities for all ages throughout the year.

The nearby village of Brynhoffnant, a short drive away, offers a Londis shop, a primary school, and a newly opened pub.

The bustling market town of Cardigan is 12 miles away, offering more amenities.