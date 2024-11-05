Volunteers gathered in Britain's smallest city on October 19 for St John Ambulance Cymru's Priory Visitation and Investiture service.

The service included admissions into the Priory for Wales of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St John of Jerusalem, which are personally approved by the King, who is the Sovereign Head of the Order.

The service also saw James O’Connor, one of the charity’s trustees, installed as the Bailiff of St Davids - one of the most senior roles in the Priory for Wales.

Mr O’Connor was also part of the Côr Meibion Morlais male voice choir which performed at the service.

The Prior for Wales, Paul Griffiths, admitted two members into the order - Clare Buckley and Gillian Knight.

Gillian Knight and Paul Griffiths (Image: St John Ambulance Cymru) Ms Buckley, who is divisional officer in charge of Deeside Division, spent 1,700 hours performing duties for the charity in 2023.

Ms Knight, meanwhile, who is the Welsh Government’s acting chief nursing officer, has been a trustee of the charity since 2023 and has brought a wealth of expertise in nursing and healthcare policy to the St John committees she supports.

Clare Buckley and Paul Griffiths (Image: St John Ambulance Cymru) Mr Griffiths said: "It was a pleasure to bring so many St John People together with supporters and dignitaries to celebrate these awards and appointments, which recognise the hard work and commitment that underpins the work of our charity.

"I would also like to thank the Port of Milford Haven for kindly sponsoring the event."

Seven St John Ambulance Cymru volunteers were presented awards for long service totalling more than 150 years.

Husband and wife, Kevin and Danielle Lippiatt, both divisional officers, each received a 10 Year Service Medal.

Danielle Lippiatt and Paul Griffiths (Image: St John Ambulance Cymru) Kevin Lippiatt and Paul Griffiths (Image: St John Ambulance Cymru) Geoffrey Brown, operational member of Newtown Division, received an award in recognition of 40 years of service, while his sister, Iris Brown, operational member of Bettws Cedewen Division, was awarded for 55 years of service.

Iris Brown and Paul Griffiths (Image: St John Ambulance Cymru) Geoffrey Brown and Paul Griffiths (Image: St John Ambulance Cymru) Receiving awards for two decades of service were Lynda Cook, operational member of Haverfordwest Division, and Roger Viccars, ambulance operations road crew in West Glamorgan, while Neil Alderman, operational member of Loughor Division, received a 1st Gilt Bar for 30 years of service.

Also recognised for her efforts was Charlotte Parry, who received the Super Badger Award, which is the highest accolade within the charity’s Badger programme for five to 11-year-olds.

The sermon was given by Rev Tudor Thomas-Botwood, who was recently appointed senior chaplain for the Mid and West Wales Region, and who also volunteers for the Rhayader Division.

Rev Tudor Thomas-Botwood (Image: St John Ambulance Cymru) Tom Sawyer, CEO of the Port of Milford Haven said: "We are delighted to support the St John Ambulance Cymru Visitation Service, recognising the incredibly selfless volunteers who give up their time and energy for the charity.

"This event is a reminder of what can be achieved when we collaborate and the real difference it makes to our communities."

The service was followed by a special dedication of a new ambulance in the cathedral grounds.

The ambulance dedication in the cathedral grounds (Image: St John Ambulance Cymru) The vehicle was purchased following a fundraising effort with contributions from the Gosling Foundation, West Wales Masons, the Masonic Charitable Trust and many other supporters.