Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet members at their November 4 meeting, in a report presented by Cabinet Member for Communities, Corporate Improvement and the Well-being of Future Generations Cllr Neil Prior, heard The Public Services Ombudsman for Wales (PSOW), in its annual letter, highlighted six code of conduct complaints relating to Pembrokeshire county councillors, down from eight the previous year, and 18 relating to town and community councils, up from 14 the previous year.

For 2023/24 there was a decision not to investigate on all six county council complaints; a similar decision made the previous year.

For the town and community councils, Fishguard and Goodwick had one complaint with a decision not to investigate; Haverfordwest five, along with one no decision necessary; Hundleton, Milford Haven, St Dogmaels and Lamphey one decision not to investigate each; Neyland six decisions not to investigate; Tenby one no evidence of a breach.

There were 22 code complaints in 2021/22; 16 relating to county councillors and six to town or community councillors.

The Ombudsman also said it received 40 complaints in respect of Pembrokeshire County Council itself, down from 44 last year, the highest amounts being housing 14, complaints handling 12, and planning and building control five.

Neighbouring authorities Carmarthenshire received 69 and Ceredigion 32 for the same time period.

Cllr Prior said it was “absolutely right” that any claims should be investigated, but added: “But some of these claims can be spurious, and I’ve been on the end of one that was dismissed.”

He added: “It’s difficult being a councillor, whether you are town or county because you are a target; people who put themselves in the public light are likely to get shot at.”

Council Leader Cllr Jon Harvey echoed his sentiments: “We all do, to a greater or lesser degree, sometimes take a hit on social media, but that is the modern world we live in unfortunately.”

Members agreed to note the report.

The letter had previously been considered at the October meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Standards Committee.