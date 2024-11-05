The Big Soup, held at The Queens Hall, Narberth, will again be offering free soup and social opportunities from 1pm, thanks to the combined efforts of Pembrokeshire Food Bank, Happy Planet Green Food Store, and the community.

Volunteers from Food Share at Pembrokeshire Food Bank will be preparing the soup, with ingredients donated by Happy Planet Green Food Store.

(Image: Pembrokeshire Foodbank)

Following lunch, attendees can engage in a community social with Knitting Natters, or attend a sensory talk by Lee Burton from The Milkwood Project.

Mr Burton will discuss funding he has received to enhance his outreach work on woodland working and wellbeing.

Organisations such as PAVS (Pembrokeshire Association Voluntary Services), Happy Planet Green Food Store, Pembrokeshire Food Bank, and The Queens Hall will also share updates on their community initiatives.

(Image: Pembrokeshire Foodbank)

The Queens Hall-based group, Act Your Shoe Size, will reveal news about their latest community performance and wellbeing initiative.

Narberth café, Oh Crumbs, will also provide updates on their creative and social events.

The event is funded by the UK Government and aims to promote community interaction and awareness of local organisations.

A spokesperson said: "Meet at 1pm for a delicious bowl of soup cooked by the amazing volunteers from Food Share at Pembrokeshire Food Bank.

(Image: Pembrokeshire Foodbank)

The Big Soup is free and family-friendly, requiring no prior booking.

Further information can be found on The Queens Hall website and social media pages.

Community members are encouraged to attend, meet others, and learn more about the various social opportunities available in Narberth.