Milford Haven School was recognised for its commitment to learners and staff who are carers, achieving the Investors in Carers Gold Level award.

The scheme is delivered by Hywel Dda University Health Board and supported by local authority and third sector partners in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and Pembrokeshire.

The Investors in Carers initiative was originally designed to help health facilities such as GP practices, areas within hospitals, and other organisations focus on and improve their carer awareness.

This scheme has now extended to many other teams, services, and organisations.

It is a scheme that provides a foundation for helping to identify and support unpaid carers of all ages.

Milford Haven School was assessed against the six themes within the scheme: Carer Lead, Staff Training, Identification, Information and Support for Carers, and Evaluation.

Janette Reynolds, assistant headteacher, said: "We are incredibly honoured to receive the Gold Investors in Carers Award, it is a testament to our commitment to supporting and recognising the invaluable contributions of carers within our community.

"It was about developing a culture that respects, empowers, and advocates for the wellbeing of carers at Milford Haven School.

"We will continue to strive towards providing the best possible support, ensuring carers feel valued and equipped to balance their responsibilities."

Pembrokeshire County Council carers champion, councillor Mike James, said: "This is absolutely fantastic news.

"Everyone at Milford Haven School should be extremely proud of their hard work and commitment that has led to them becoming the first school in Pembrokeshire to receive the Gold Investors in Carers award.

"The award recognises the awareness and support for carers provided by the school and this is to be congratulated."

A carer is someone, of any age, who provides unpaid support to family or friends who could not manage without this help.

This could be caring for a relative, partner, or friend who is ill, frail, disabled, or has mental health or substance misuse problems.