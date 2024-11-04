Jack Jones and Finnley Jones were both driving on Conway Road on October 24, 2022 after finishing work at JD Sports, when Finnley Jones struck a wall, before dying in hospital aged 20.

When police spoke to Jack Jones, now 21, of Min Y Don Avenue, Old Colwyn, he did not mention that he knew Finnley Jones, and claimed he never had a SD card for his dashcam.

Today (November 4), Jones admitted perverting the course of justice at Caernarfon Crown Court (sitting at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court), and was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for a year.

Prosecutor David Mainstone told the court that, at about 8.30pm on October 24, the two men were driving their respective vehicles and appeared to be overtaking each other.

But on Conway Road, Finnley Jones lost control of his car, which he was driving at about 60mph in a 40mph speed limit area, and crashed it into a wall.

Jack Jones, who was driving behind Finnley Jones at that point, then brought his own vehicle to a stop seconds later.

A medical professional who happened to live nearby provided assistance to Finnley Jones, and asked Jack Jones if they had been “racing”, which he denied.

Police attended and took a witness statement from Jack Jones, who did not mention that he knew Finnley Jones or had been working with him that evening.

Jack Jones’ dashcam was found turned on within his car’s glovebox – asked why, he said it had been there “for a while” as he had never had a SD card for it.

On October 31, Finnley Jones died in hospital, and Jack Jones was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving later that day.

When a search was conducted at his home, the box which his dashcam had come in was found.

Jack Jones then admitted “panicking” and removing the dashcam from its holder and putting the SD card in his pocket, before later flushing the card down a toilet without viewing its content.

Defending Jack Jones, who had no previous convictions, Sarah Yates said he is “extremely remorseful and regretful”.

She said he has a “good work ethic”, and hopes to go to university and “make something of his life”.

Jack Jones had numerous positive character references submitted on his behalf, and repeatedly broke down in tears when interviewed by the probation service, the court heard.

Sentencing, Judge Nicola Jones told him: “You fully knew it was his black Vauxhall Corsa, and you knew it was him driving.

“The full story was contained in that SD card, which you destroyed. You removed a window of evidence which would have given a full picture.”

Judge Jones agreed to suspend his sentence, as she was satisfied he is capable of rehabilitation, but warned him he is “very much on the cusp of custody”.

Jack Jones is to abide by a nine-month electronically monitored curfew between the hours of 9pm and 7am, will complete 20 days’ rehabilitation activity, and is to pay £410 in costs.

To Finnley Jones’ relatives in attendance at today’s sentencing, Judge Jones offered her “sincere condolences”.