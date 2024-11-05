At the November 4 meeting of the county council’s Cabinet, members considered ten applications for funding through the Enhancing Pembrokeshire Large Grant Applications.

In order to be considered for funding, applications are points-based, with one, Haverfordwest Tennis Club just missing out on the 20 points criteria by one point.

The Enhancing Pembrokeshire Grant, launched in 2018 supports local communities; funded via a portion of the charges raised through the second homes premium.

To date, Pembrokeshire County Council has awarded £4,482,374 to 272 projects attracting match funding of £4,948,984, investing a total of £9,431,358 into Pembrokeshire communities.

In July 2023, Cabinet agreed an officer led grant panel determine the outcome of applications below £15,000; those up to £100,000 coming to Cabinet.

The internal grant panel considered 10 applications, one criticised for arriving slightly late, of which nine met the grant criteria and required scoring threshold of 20 or above.

A report for members said there was an underspend last year of £274,326 rolled into this financial year’s allocation of £400,000; the nine projects for a total value of £766,434 requesting grant support of £560,032.31.

Fishguard and Goodwick Young Persons Project requested £77,106 for a £96,383 project to help young people aged 11-25 to raise self-esteem and improve their employability skills through activities/lifelong learning.

Arts Care Gofal Care Development requested £56,695 for a £70,868 project for an inclusive dance and performance programme for adults and children with learning disabilities.

Garth Youth and Community Project ‘You Matter’ wanted £73,069.60 for a £91,337 project enhancing peoples overall mental and physical wellbeing through sporting/games/food activities.

Transport group PACTO – whose application had arrived slightly late – wanted £39,991 for a £50,535 project to meet Welsh Government zero emission transport targets by 2035 by purchasing and managing a 'Green Bus' for Bloomfield Community Centre, Narberth; the centrepiece of a net-zero project in Pembrokeshire, promoting sustainable, accessible transport for those with mobility challenges and those with other barriers to conventional transport.

Acts West Wales Cilrath Acre sought £46,992 of £62,092 for a community growing project, which offers volunteer and learning opportunities, giving people the chance to grow food, learn new skills and meet others.

Fishguard Sea Cadets sought £50,000 of £70,000 to secure the land that adjoins its unit to provide safer, more organised outdoor training, and a secure storage area.

Pembroke Dock Cricket Club asked for £58,400 of £73,000 for new changing rooms, the current becoming beyond repair, and lacking adequate inclusive access.

PLANED Pembrokeshire Local Food Partnership (PLFP), a partnership between PLANED, PAVS and Pembrokeshire County Council that brings together producers/growers, organisations and communities, creating an active, sustainable food system for Pembrokeshire sought £57,779.17 for a £72,224 project.

The largest amount was from Kilgetty Begelly Community Council, asking £100,000 towards a £179,995 scheme to create a new play park to enhance the village and increase accessibility to the wider communities including the Kingsmoor Common Gypsy Traveller site.

One proposal, which failed the criteria by just one point, was Haverfordwest Tennis Club, seeking £31,208 in funding for a £39,207.72 scheme for floodlights and wheelchair access.

That proposal is currently subject to an ongoing planning application and the scheme would only benefit club members, the report says.

Following a plea by Deputy Leader Cllr Paul Miller, members agreed to include the tennis club application, subject to it gaining planning permission, and the applicants including a Welsh language policy.

Members backed all ten projects receive funding, for a total of just over £590,240.

Second homes in Pembrokeshire currently pay a 200 per cent council tax premium, which will be reduced to 150 per cent from the next financial year.