Prosecutor Harry Dickens told Swansea Crown Court that the victim was driving behind another vehicle on St Issels Avenue in Haverfordwest on February 22 last year.

Mr Dickens said the leading vehicle pulled in between parked cars. Rhys Griffiths – who was coming from the other direction – accelerated and stopped when he was bumper-to-bumper with the victim.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

The victim got out of his car and engaged in “a brief exchange of words” with Griffiths, before turning back towards his own vehicle.

He then heard Griffiths began revving his engine, before accelerating forward and mounting the kerb. As he drove past, he hit the victim’s driver-side door, “squishing him against his car”, Mr Dickens said.

The prosecutor said the victim spun and fell to the floor. He reported feeling pain in his thighs, but did not require any treatment. Minor damage had been caused to the car.

The defendant failed to stop after the crash and drove home, and a witness called the police.

Mr Dickens said the victim told officers: ‘There was no need for this incident at all. If the defendant had stayed where he was I could have gone in to the gap and he could have drove past me.’

In his interview, Griffiths told police the victim had threatened him during their exchange. He said he drove because he didn’t know if the other man was going to get something out of his car which would have escalated the situation.

The court heard that 32-year-old Griffiths, now of no fixed abode, had one previous conviction for battery in 2012.

Griffiths initially pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving and was due to stand trial in May, however this was rearranged for October 8. He then switched his plea to guilty on the morning of trial.

Emily Bennett, in mitigation, said the defendant felt “deep shame” over his actions.

“He regrets his actions and he understands there was a potential of more serious consequences,” she said.

“There was an exchange of words. As the complainant was walking back to his vehicle, the defendant was fearful what would happen.

“The defendant did consider his position and did plead guilty on the day of trial.”

Ms Bennett said the defendant – a former HGV driver and council bin lorry driver – had been redeployed at work as a result of this offence.

“The way you drove that day was not only dangerous but it was incredibly stupid,” Judge Paul Thomas KC.

He sentenced Griffiths to 10 months, suspended for 18 months. He must complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Griffiths was disqualified from driving for 12 months, and must pass an extended driving test to regain his licence. He was also ordered to pay £1,200 in costs due to the lateness of his guilty plea.