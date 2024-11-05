Milford Haven

The free event, organised by Milford Haven Round Table, will take place on Tuesday, November 5, from 4pm to 8pm.

The event will feature more than just a fireworks display.

Attendees can look forward to live music hosted by Pure West Radio, a fun fair, and a variety of street food.

The display will be set against the backdrop of the marina and the Milford Haven Waterway.

Broadhaven

Following the success of last year, the bonfire and fireworks are back on the beach.

5.30 bonfire lighting 6pm fireworks

LLys y Fran

Fireworks start at 7.30pm.

This event raises money for Llys y Fran YFC. Entry costs £3 for 12+; £2 under 12s.

Food is available from 5pm with Cegin Cwm Gwaun Sweets available with Pembrokeshire Attractions

Herbrandston

On Tuesday 5th November there will be a Herbrandston Spectacular Fireworks Display at the village hub.

The event starts at around 7pm and entry is free to everyone.

Hot Dogs are available on the night to keep you warm, also mulled cider at the bar.

Everyone is most welcome. Donations on the night will be gratefully received, look for the buckets at the bar on the night.

Letterston

Letterston Community Council’s firework display on the village green starts at 7.30pm.

Donations are welcome. BBQ/ refreshments are available. No sparklers please.

Scleddau

Fireworks at 7pm Free hotdogs at the Gate Inn.

St Florence

5:30pm gates open (cash only) 6:30pm bonfire lit 7:30pm

Fireworks Entry- Adults £4, children £2, Under 3s are free. All proceeds to St Florence School.

Refreshments, fairground rides, please remember to bring cash as many stall holders will be cash only.

Manorbier

Adults £4 includes a raffle ticket Under 16s £2 Under 3s free Gate will be cash only No Dogs No sparklers.

Gates open 5.30pm Fire lit 6.30pm Fireworks 7.30pm. Times are approximate and can change due to weather

Cilgerran

The display at Cilgerran Playing Fields is part of the village’s festive week.

The bonfire lit at 6.15pm, fireworks start at 7pm. There will be a BBQ and bar.

Newcastle Emlyn

King George V Playing Fields. Gates open 6.30pm Bonfire 7pm Fireworks 7.30pm.

Adults- £5, Children £2.50, Under 4s free Money raised to support playing fields.

Have we missed any? Feel free to add your event in the comments below.