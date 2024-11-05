Daniel Drury, 42, targeted petrol stations in Newport, Cwmbran, Ebbw Vale, Risca and Bridgend, prosecutor Stephen Head said.

He stole fuel from the Boxer on Ponthir Road and Malpas service stations in Newport, Shell on Henllys Way, Cwmbran, the Festival Service Station in Ebbw Vale and Applegreen, Bridgend.

Drury admitted 12 counts of making off without payment as well as 10 counts of fraud by giving false details to obtain fuel.

They were committed between October 15, 2022 and June 8 this year.

The defendant has a previous conviction for similar offences for which he was sentenced to a community order in 2020 at Cardiff Crown Court.

For these latest crimes, Drury, of Marlborough Road, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran was jailed for 12 weeks at Newport Magistrates' Court but that sentence was suspended for 12 months.

He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant must also pay his victims compensation.