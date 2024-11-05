Christopher James, 33, appeared at Swansea Crown Court after he was found to have more than 100 pictures and videos of children being sexually abused on his phone, as well as an image depicting bestiality.

Police received intelligence that indecent images of children were being accessed at an address in Monkton, prosecutor Dean Pulling said.

They attended the address on February 24, 2022, and the defendant and his brother were home. Officers seized both of their mobile phones. The brother’s phone had no illicit content on it and was returned, but the defendant’s phone couldn’t be accessed at the scene as it was damaged.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

When analysed, James’ phone was found to have 59 Category A – the most serious, 40 Category B and 19 Category C indecent images.

Mr Pulling said these included pictures and videos of girls aged between five and nine being raped.

The defendant also had an extreme pornographic image depicting a woman having oral sex with a dog.

Messages were also found on the Kik application which showed James talking to other paedophiles about their sexual fantasies, whilst also “role-playing”.

Between August 5 and October 26 in 2021, James had sent 12 Category A and 28 Category B images to other paedophiles.

Mr Pulling said that on August 13, 2021, James asked another user: “You got more of the young ones?”, and then after the reply said: “No, the young ones”.

Officers returned to James’ address on April 26 last year and he was arrested. Another mobile phone was seized, and this was sent off for further examination. Mr Pulling said no further material was found on this phone.

James pleaded guilty to distributing Category A and B indecent images, making Category A, B and C images, and possessing an extreme pornographic image.

The court heard the defendant, now of no fixed abode, had no previous convictions.

Hannah George, in mitigation, said: “Since the defendant’s arrest there has been no reoffending.

“The defendant has reflected on his behaviour. He does acknowledge he must have a sexual interest in children given the nature of the discussions.

“The defendant has already faced consequences. He no longer has contact with his family and the defendant was forced to leave the Pembroke Dock area due to the strength of feeling in the area.”

Ms George said that James was subject to enhanced reporting requirements due to being homeless, and was “accepting of all the help and support he can get”.

Judge Catherine Richards sentenced James to a total of two years imprisonment, suspended for two years. He must complete an accredited programme and 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days, as well as 200 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant must register as a sex offender and was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order – both for 10 years.