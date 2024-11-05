Western Telegraph
Key road closed as emergency services attend serious crash - LIVE

A48 closed and emergency services at scene of crash - LIVE

By Tom Moody

  • The A48 has been closed in both directions between Pont Abraham and Cross Hands and emergency services are at the scene after a "serious crash".
  • Traffic Wales has reported four vehicles were involved.
  • Drivers have been asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible.

