Key road closed as emergency services attend serious crash - LIVE

- The A48 has been closed in both directions between Pont Abraham and Cross Hands and emergency services are at the scene after a "serious crash".
- Traffic Wales has reported four vehicles were involved.
- Drivers have been asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible.
Live
