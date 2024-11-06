The funding would come from the Welsh Government and be for vital transport improvement and active travel projects.

The projects, as confirmed by the deputy leader, Councillor Paul Miller, will benefit communities throughout the county.

Councillor Miller said: "By approving the need for these bids to be submitted, we are demonstrating our commitment to improving communities for all residents across Pembrokeshire."

Among the Local Transport Fund grants being pursued are for improvements to the public transport interchanges at Milford Haven and Pembroke Dock.

A detailed update on the Milford Haven scheme was presented to the cabinet in August.

Subject to the confirmation of additional funding contributions from the Welsh Government, work could start next year, with a projected completion date in 2026.

This project is considered a crucial step towards enhancing rail connectivity for Milford Haven and Pembrokeshire as a whole.

It will also support ongoing efforts with the Welsh and UK Governments, as well as Great Western Railways, to restore direct, high-speed intercity services to the town.

The scheme includes improvement works to the existing Milford Haven train station, aimed at creating a new public transport interchange by relocating the existing rail platform and providing a dedicated bus interchange between the station and retail area.

A taxi rank, formalised car park, public realm spaces, and improved active travel links are also part of the plan.

The Pembroke Dock Interchange scheme envisions a new public transport and active link from Pembroke Dock Retail Park.

If the grant is awarded, work would focus on designing connectivity into the interchange from London Road and installing traffic signals.

The Active Travel Fund provides an opportunity to seek funding for the completion of schemes at Stammers Road and Francis Road in Saundersfoot.

The Resilient Roads Fund bid will cover the Newgale Coastal Adaptation and A487 Diversion.

An update was provided at the cabinet meeting on September 9.

The recommended solution is based on extensive data and evidence.

However, some community members have voiced concerns over the scheme proposal.

The council remains committed to considering all views and explaining its stance on adaptation to the challenges posed by climate change in the area.

A planning application, including the statutory pre-application consultation, is due later this financial year, allowing for open and transparent scrutiny of proposals.

The council's proposals are focused on adaptation to address the scale of the problem of climate change.

Additionally, the county's provision of electric charging points is seeking a boost, with an application for a grant to further expand the network and related infrastructure.

Councillor Rhys Sinnett, the cabinet member for residents' services, said: "These bids, if approved, will bring improvements to travel for all aspects of transportation in Pembrokeshire.

"Drivers, commuters, cyclists, pedestrians and others will all benefit."