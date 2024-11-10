To create the list, the Daily Mail said it spoke “to estate agents and property experts to bring you the best towns and villages to live in within a national park.”

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park in Wales features on the list, alongside some other Welsh locations. Here’s what was said about the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and Narberth.

Why is Narberth among the best places to live in Britain?





To start with, the newspaper described the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, saying: “Talk to anyone who has visited Pembrokeshire and it won't be long before they refer to the national park as the 'new Cornwall'. They have a point – Pembrokeshire Coast NP has the wild, untamed beauty of the South West, yet it hasn't sold its soul to gastro pubs.

“It is heaven for outdoorsy types. Quite apart from the glorious coastal path with its beaches and views of dolphins and whales, there is sailing, fishing, riding, hill climbing in the Preseli Mountains and great surfing at Whitesands Bay.

“The housing stock is diverse, ranging from bungalows to farmhouses and grand Georgian residences. They are good value, too. The average house in Pembrokeshire cost £253,000 last year compared to £373,000 in North Cornwall.

“However, Carol Peett of West Wales Property Finders offers a warning: 'The beauty of the national park is preserved by the stringent planning restrictions. It's worth consulting the planning department if you are buying a property that you hope to extend.'”

The Daily Mail recommends Narberth as the best place to buy a house around the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

It said: “If you are moving to the Pembrokeshire coast full-time you may find some villages too remote, particularly in winter. Better to settle a couple of miles inland in the buzzy little town of Narbeth.

“The town has good sports facilities, a butchers, bakers and greengrocers, all in a picture postcard setting with a strong community feel. They gather together in the swimming pool they saved from closure and Hwb, the food hall and tap room converted from a derelict school.

“Don't ignore Ultracomida, a wine bar hidden behind a deli that has a noisy, Spanish vibe.

“There is a thriving arts scene – The Queens Hall attracts performers of the calibre of Rhod Gilbert – and it's a good place to bring up children.

“It is worth noting, however, that Narbeth Community Primary (rated good by Estyn, the Welsh Ofsted) is bilingual and two nearby secondaries are both Welsh speaking. All this and not a mention of the Grove at Narbeth, the local hotel that makes the travel reviewers come over all faint.”

You can find the full list of the best places to live in Britain's national parks via the Daily Mail website.

The average cost of a house which was sold in Narberth last year was £234,000, according to the Daily Mail.

You can expect a detached house to cost £308,000 on average and a terraced house to be £175,000 in the town.

Currently on the market, is this five-bedroom semi-detached house which could be yours for £490,000.

The house is near the town centre and is being sold on Rightmove with West Wales Properties.

Those looking to move to Narberth might benefit from knowing that the town is 30 minutes away from Carmarthen on a train and Swansea is reachable within one hour and 15 minutes by rail.

The Daily Mail added: “London Paddington is another 2 hours 45 minutes down the line. It's just over a two-hour drive to the Severn Bridge, depending on traffic near Newport.”

Other Welsh locations that feature in the list are Crickhowell in the Brecon Beacons and Barmouth in Snowdonia.