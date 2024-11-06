The three men were accused of offences including assault, drink-driving, and assaulting a police officer.

Their cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

ANDREW POOLE, 59, of Ferry Terrace in the Waterloo area of Pembroke Dock, admitted punching a woman and throwing food over her.

Poole was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm over the incident in Pembroke Dock on September 7.

He pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on October 29.

Poole must also pay £85 in costs and a £154 surcharge.

FINLEY GRIMSHAW, 19, of no fixed abode, attacked a police officer and damaged a police radio.

Grimshaw was alleged to have assaulted a male police officer at an address on Bro Dawel in Solva on September 23. He was further accused of damaging a police radio.

The defendant pleaded guilty to common assault of an emergency worker and criminal damage at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

He was sentenced to a one-year community order on October 29, as part of which he must complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Grimshaw must pay £150 in compensation to the officer and £25 in compensation to Dyfed-Powys Police, as well as £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.

OWAIN EVANS, 24, of Mastlebridge, was caught driving at three times the drink-drive limit and failed to stop after a crash.

It was alleged that Evans’ Land Rover Discovery was involved in an accident on John Street in Neyland on September 28 and that the defendant failed to stop give his details.

He was further charged with drink-driving, after recording 105 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when breathalysed. The legal limit is 35.

Evans pleaded guilty to both offences, and was sentenced to a 12-month community order at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on October 29, as part of which he must complete 250 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant was also banned from driving for two years and two months, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.