The supermarket is making it easier for shoppers to get their Christmas food order this year with the introduction of thousands of extra slots in the two weeks leading up to Christmas – were you one of the lucky ones to get your chosen slot?

For Christmas 2024, Tesco has added 60 more delivery vans to its fleet, boosting capacity for customers ahead of December 25.

Tesco shoppers compare Christmas delivery slots to booking Oasis tickets

Earlier this morning, some customers took to X to share their experience trying to secure a Tesco Christmas delivery slot, with many comparing the process to booking Oasis tour tickets, which saw thousands queue for hours on Ticketmaster in August.

Some shoppers said “there must be another way of doing this” after virtually queuing for hours.

Others were simply too excited to sleep as they waited for the supermarket’s Christmas delivery slots to go live.

This X account posted: “The #Tesco Christmas delivery slot queue is the menopausal equivalent of booking Oasis tickets.”

Another said: “After failing to get Oasis or Coldplay tickets, after a 5.45am wakeup and lots of queuing, I did manage to get a decent Christmas Delivery slot!”

One joked: “No so long ago, if I was up at 6am, I was either at or on my way home from a club, this morning I'm up getting overexcited in a queue for a #Tesco Xmas delivery slot. That's how I roll now.”

A person shared: “Can’t sleep because it’s Tesco Christmas delivery slot day.”

Meanwhile, this Tesco customer who was in a queue online shared: “Godspeed to everyone else taking part in the annual Tesco Christmas delivery slot day. Up and on the website at 5.30am, still ‘more than an hour’ to go.”

Someone else who was also waiting before 6am put: “Happy ‘get your parents a Tesco Christmas delivery slot’ day to all who celebrate. I’m in a virtual queue at 5.42 #Tesco”

However, many were delighted to get their Christmas delivery slot, as one wrote: “Securing a Christmas delivery slot from Tesco is peak adulting ! Deffo a 10/10 moment. Thank you.”

“@Tesco, Quick and easy today. In and out within 5 minuets with all my delivery slots booked for the rest of the year,” said this X account who also had a positive experience.

Although this Tesco customer was “pleased” to secure their festive delivery slot after waiting for more than an hour, they tweeted: “After waiting on line since 6.40 finally got my Tesco Christmas delivery slot booked at 8.10. I hate crowded shops so delivery at Christmas takes all the stress out of it. Pleased I got a slot but there must be a better way of doing this.”