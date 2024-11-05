Western Telegraph
News County News Local News Business Health news Editor's Pick Farming News Crime
Western Telegraph

Road closed after crash at Pembrokeshire crossroads - LIVE

Live

Road closed after crash at Pembrokeshire crossroads - LIVE

Dyfed-Powys Police
Emergency
Traffic
Pembrokeshire
By Tom Moody

  • Police have asked drivers to avoid the area after a crash at the New Inn crossroads.
  • The road is closed as emergency services attend the incident.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos