The protest coincided with the day 211 people died in the Valencia flooding disaster, which the group says is a consequence of climate change.

The activists are urging insurers to stop supporting the fossil fuel industry, which they say is the main driver of climate change.

Without insurance, new coal, oil, and gas projects like the East African Crude Oil Pipeline and the West Cumbria coal mine cannot proceed.

The protestors say they have already had some success with a similar action in February, which led to several insurance companies, including Zurich, withdrawing their support for fossil fuels.

This week's campaign aimed to persuade other insurers to follow suit.

Thousands of Extinction Rebellion members took to the streets of London, using their pink boat and other actions to highlight the insurance industry's support for fossil fuel giants.

The week-long protests featured music, speeches, and visuals, demanding insurers sever ties with oil, gas, and coal companies.

The activists occupied the lobbies of insurers, while outside their offices, drummers sounded the alarm as hundreds of activists participated in mass die-ins and staged 'climate crime scenes' by cordoning off pavements and entrances with police tape.

Philip Hughes, an activist from West Wales, said: "We have a crazy situation where insurance companies publicly state that the climate crisis will cause floods, food shortages, and social unrest – and yet they are happy to profit from insuring these fossil fuel businesses which are causing the crisis."

The action was supported by Jane Mansfield, a retired nurse from Pentrecagal, who said: "We must urgently reduce global temperatures to below 1.5 degrees if we are to avoid the worst effects of the climate emergency.

"Reducing our dependency on oil gas and coal is one of the best ways to do this."

During the campaign, Extinction Rebellion activists from West Wales dressed in business suits occupied the foyer and blockaded Swiss Re Group Headquarters at the Gherkin building, demanding they stop backing new fossil fuel projects.

The organisers, Extinction Rebellion UK, explained that without insurance, none of the 'planet-destroying' fossil fuel projects can go ahead and demanded an end to all new oil, gas, and coal policies.