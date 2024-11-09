The four defendants were accused of charges including criminal damage, assault, and speeding.

Their cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

KYE BRADBURY, 37, of Colley Court in Monkton, pleaded guilty on the day of trial to damaging a woman’s Ring doorbell.

Bradbury was accused of criminal damage at an address in Pembroke on February 13.

He admitted the offence and was ordered to pay a £70 in compensation at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on October 31.

Bradbury was made the subject of an 18-month restraining order, and must also pay £400 in costs and a £108 fine.

LEIGHTON EVANS, 29, of London Road in Pembroke Dock, was accused of assaulting a woman and damaging her phone.

Evans was charged with assault by beating and criminal damage relating to the allegations which were said to have taken place in Pembroke on October 17 and 30 respectively.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Evans was granted bail, and will return to court on December 9 for trial.

CARL VINCENT, 54, of Law Street in Pembroke Dock, admitted speeding in a van on the A40.

Vincent was clocked doing 82mph on the A40 adjacent to Nantyci Showground in a Volkswagen Caddy panel van on February 29. The speed limit for that class of vehicle was 60mph.

He pleaded guilty, and had four points added to his licence at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

Vincent was also fined £366 and must pay £90 in costs and a £146 surcharge.

A 17-YEAR-OLD has admitted assaulting a man in Haverfordwest.

The teenager – who cannot be named due to their age – was charged with assault by beating relating to an alleged incident on August 25.

The defendant, from the Neyland area, pleaded guilty.

Their case came back before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on October 31, and the case was adjourned for sentence on November 14.

The teenager was remanded in to the care of the local authority until that date.