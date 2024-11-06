Officers said that 'multiple' items of garden machinery were taken when the garage in Penally was broken into last weekend.

The burglary took place between 8pm and 10.30pm on Saturday November 2.

Dyfed-Powys Police are asking anyone who has information that could help enquiries to get in touch via https://orlo.uk/YhdbF, 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, direct message on social media or by phoning 101.

The crime reference is 24000934044.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.