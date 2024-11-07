Awarded by the National Neuro-divergence Team, the accreditation recognises the board's commitment to understanding autism, benefiting both staff and patients.

To earn the 'Autism Understanding' status, 85 per cent of Hywel Dda's 13,000 staff were required to complete e-learning modules.

This ensures that both the board and its employees are acknowledged as having a comprehensive understanding of autism.

The achievement is hoped to enhance the support for neuro-divergent staff and patients within the working environment and when accessing healthcare.

At a special event on October 31 at the Temple of Peace in Cardiff, representatives from Hywel Dda's neuro-developmental services were presented with the award.

Catherine Vaughan, service delivery manager for neuro-developmental services at Hywel Dda, said: "Being neuro-divergent means the way in which we experience the world is different.

"We are working closely with the national neuro-divergence team for Wales and services across the health board, as we want to increase awareness and understanding around autism and other neuro-divergent conditions throughout the organisation."

Ms Vaughan acknowledged that the 'Understanding Autism' e-learning module is just the start.

She said: "We're now an ‘Understanding Autism’ organisation but in time, the vision is for departments to develop even greater knowledge and skills to be more autism informed and skilled as the prevalence of autism and ADHD, for example, is increasing year on year.

"Potentially one in seven employees may be neuro-divergent, so as an employer thinking about workforce development, how do we retain the staff that we have by making the necessary reasonable adjustments in the workplace?"

Angela Lowe has spoken of her experience working in the health board as someone with autism (Image: Hywel Dda University Health Board)

Ms Vaughan believes that being an 'Autism Understanding' organisation will benefit the patients and families served by Hywel Dda.

She said: "Wherever you are working in the organisation and whatever your role, you are highly likely to encounter neuro-divergent patients and/or their families.

"It’s important that neuro-divergence is recognised, along with any additional needs, to help make their patient experience and outcomes a positive one."

Liz Carroll, Hywel Dda’s director of mental health and learning disabilities, said: "We are delighted to be recognised as an ‘Autism Understanding’ organisation.

"It is an acknowledgement of all the hard work, commitment, dedication and enthusiasm of all staff working across neuro-divergent services in Hywel Dda."

Angela Lowe, a neuro-divergence specialist support worker at Hywel Dda University Health Board, shared her experiences of working for an organisation that understands autism.

She was diagnosed with autism at the age of 47 and has faced challenging situations in previous workplaces.

However, she said: "I’ve only been here seven weeks, but I got off the ground and running really quickly and I guess that's testament to how easy it has been for me to join my new workplace, which can be really anxiety-inducing.

"Coming into this atmosphere where people are neuro-affirming and continually making you feel at ease and saying phrases like ‘just be you’ - it's a breath of fresh air, because it's not my usual experience."

Ms Lowe has worked in education and care settings in various roles and has always advocated for neuro-divergent children and young people.

She said: "My manager and colleagues in the neurodiversity team at Hywel Dda have been really supportive, really aware and understanding.

"It just makes the absolute world of difference.

"Whereas before I used to have so much anxiety around getting to work – I’d be stressed about being misunderstood by certain members of staff, and I'd also have high exhaustion levels from masking all the time.

"I don't need to do that here."