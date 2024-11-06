Oscar Allen, now 22, of The Ridgeway in Penally, appeared in the dock at Swansea Crown Court charged with a series of offences.

Allen was accused of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship between September 2022 and March this year.

It was alleged that he “hit, slapped and punched” his partner, monitored her phone and social media, isolated her from her friends and her sister, deleted sentimental photographs from her phone, controlled where she was able to go, and threatened to kill any future partners that she had.

Allen was also charged of three offences of strangulation between June and September last year.

He denied each of these charges.

Allen was further charged with criminal damage, relating to his ex-partner’s washing machine, television and mobile phone on March 8, which he admitted.

Opening the trial, prosecutor David Singh said: “They were in a relationship that started in 2022. That relationship started well but sadly deteriorated.

“The defendant, Oscar Allen, was extremely insecure and prone to acts of jealously.

“He would regularly bring up details about [the complainant’s] ex-partners, confront her about male friends she might have, and he would cause arguments.”

Mr Singh alleged that Allen isolated the complainant from her family and friends, and wouldn’t allow her to socialise without him because he thought “her only reasoning for wanting to socialise was to meet other men”.

He alleged that Allen strangled his partner on three occasions.

“On their bed, he squeezed her so tightly she thought she might pass out,” Mr Singh said. He alleged that the complainant “lost consciousness” on another occasion.

Mr Singh told the jury that Allen had also assaulted his partner whilst they were on holiday together in Thailand, causing an injury to her lip.

The court heard that the complainant ended the relationship, and he showed up at her house on March 8.

The defendant “was crying” but was also acting aggressively, Mr Singh said.

He alleged that the defendant demanded that the complainant handed him her phone so he could inspect it, however he got angry and damaged it, before kicking a washing machine and a television and threatened her.

Allen was arrested later that day.

“He, in summary, will deny assaulting his former partner and will deny that his behaviour amounted to controlling or coercive behaviour,” Mr Singh said.

The trial continues.