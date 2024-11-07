Mari Mathias, a folk singer-songwriter, has been chosen to play at the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland.

The 10-day festival in December is India's largest celebration of tribal heritage and attracts visitors from all over the world.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the festival, which is nicknamed the Festival of Festivals.

Mari Mathias performs in the Welsh language and brings her own contemporary approach to traditional folk melodies.

She will be performing two solo sets as well as singing alongside Indian musician Seyievinuo Chuzho.

Ms Mathias said: "I’m really looking forward to performing at Hornbill and being on stage with the people from Nagaland, hearing the drums going and the traditional singing.

"Being a part of that on stage will be really exciting.

"I’m eager not just to perform in my own language and represent Wales, but for all those conversations that come after when you’ve finished.

"That’s when I really connect to the audience and share why I’m doing what I’m doing."

Mari Mathias is a 24-year-old Welsh artist who sings in her native Welsh tongue and puts her own contemporary take on traditional folk melodies from west Wales and Pembrokeshire.

In 2022, she won the award for "Best Traditional Song" from her debut album in the BBC Folk Awards.

She has performed on stages such as Cambridge Folk Festival, Lorien Interceltique Festival, Green Man Festival, and Between the Trees.

Ms Mathias was picked as one of five artists out of 3,000 applicants across the UK and was the only Welsh language representative to perform at Green Man Festival.

The Hornbill Festival is celebrating its 25th year and attracts visitors from all over the world.

It is India’s largest celebration of tribal heritage with visitors immersed in the rich traditions, music, and folklore of the region.

This year, Wales has been made a designated partner of Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival, marking the end of Wales in India 2024, a year-long series of celebrations and events to strengthen ties between the two countries.