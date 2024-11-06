Emergency services were called to a four-vehicle crash on the eastbound carriageway of the A48 between Cross Hands and Pont Abraham at around 11.55am on Tuesday, November 5.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours as emergency services attended the scene.

The eastbound carriageway reopened at 9.40pm, whilst the westbound carriageway reopened at 10.10pm.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that a male driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene.

His family have been informed, and are being supported by officers.

A female driver of one of the other vehicles was taken to hospital, where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who was travelling in the area at the time, to come forward.

In particular, officers would like to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage from the area at that time.

Witnesses can contact Dyfed-Powys Police by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online via https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, or by direct message on social media.

Anyone who is deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When reporting information relating to this incident, quote reference number 139 of Tuesday, November 5.