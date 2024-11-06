Bramble Hall Farm in Ferry Lane, Pembroke Dock first hit the headlines in 2019 when it was found to be the centre of an illegal 'smokies' and dog breeding business.

At that time, more than 200 animals were removed from premises after an operation involving police, Pembrokeshire County Council, Dogs Trust and the RSPCA.

Firefighters were called to the farm late last night (Tuesday November 5) and remained at the scene for six hours.

A shipping container filled with mixed scrap and tyres was 'well alight' when crews from Milford Haven and Pembroke Dock arrived.

There were also 100 tyres involved in the fire.

A Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said that the crews were called at 11.14pm to 'an incident in Ferry Lane, Pembroke Dock'.

They added: "Crews responded to one shipping container containing mixed scrap and tyres that was well alight on their arrival. The fire also involved approximately 100 tyres.

"Crews utilised four breathing apparatus sets, one ground monitor, one 45mm jet, two hose reel jets and one water bowser to extinguish the fire.

"Crews continued to dampen down remaining hotspots and left the scene at 5.07am on Wednesday, November 6th."