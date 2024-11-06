W B Griffiths & Sons Ltd, on behalf of Pembrokeshire County Council, in an application before the council’s planning committee on November 5, sought approval for the construction of a new residential redevelopment of 24 affordable apartments for over-55s at 70A-80A Charles Street.

It is proposed to build 21 one-bed apartments and three two-bed apartments, along with associated works.

The former Motor World site, previously described as an “eyesore,” was cleared in 2018 to enable redevelopment, with planning permission granted on the site for the development of 15 affordable apartments for over-55s in 2020 but the previous contractor was put into administration under what was described as, ‘significant financial stress’.

The latest application, recommended for delegated approval, submitted through agent DPP Planning, follows a public consultation earlier this year.

Local county councillor Viv Stoddart had previously raised concerns about insufficient parking space for residents and their carers, but the committee heard the councillor was now happy with delegated approval.

At the November 5 meeting, some consternation at the council definition of ‘elderly,’ for over-55s, was raised during the debate, with Cllr Alan Dennison also expressing concerns about the loss of potential business space by the plans.

Approval was proposed by Cllr Alistair Cameron, seconded by committee chair Cllr Simon Hancock, who said: “We need to achieve regeneration of our town centres by repopulating them, and they will be much more sustainable in the future.”

He was supported by Cllr Mark Carter, who said: “I like developments like these; I think this is the way forward for communities, we’ve got a site here that as far back as I’ve ben a councillor has attracted questions about when it will be built.”

On concerns about parking space availability, he added: “No-one is going to be forced to go there, you will go there if it suits you.”

He finished by saying the development may ease general housing pressures: “With a bit of luck, some houses may be freed up for families, this is a win all round and I fully support it.”

A sticking point is the application is subject to a Welsh Government Holding Direction where planning permission cannot be fully granted until an awaited vehicle Swept Path Analysis has been approved demonstrating that a turning area can be provided within the site for the largest type of vehicle that would serve it.

Members, by 12 votes in favour to one abstention, backed delegated authority for the council’s head of planning to approve the application following resolution of this issue.